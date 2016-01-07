

“I’m not aliiiiive, you see,” says the hotel’s original owner/serial killer Mr. James Patrick March (Evan Peters). “You may be a witch, but I’m a ghost.” Boom! It’s the trump card, somehow, some way in this absurd alternate universe. So Queenie’s dead. As Ramona Royale dives in to feast on fast food, March requests Ramona kill the Countess on the property so she’ll be trapped there with him forever.



Now infused by a witch’s brew and loads of flattery from Liz Taylor re: how badass she looks in one of her evening gowns, Ramona Royale saunters into the penthouse, ready to kill her former lover with…drop-dead gorgeousness? Immediately the Countess’ senses perk up; she smells an opportunity for seduction along with the traces of walnut in Ramona’s blood. “Kill me,” the Countess offers. “But screw me first.” Sex sells, of course. (That’s probably the only moral of this horror story.) They entangle in a blur of weaves, then suddenly the Countess exits her suite in a long, white coat, free at last. Huh. That was easy.



But not so fast, blood angel: Here’s Detective John Lowe (Wes Bentley), who’s been tearing through the Cortez trying to find his family. (Again.) (He’s likely doomed forever.) The stone-faced serial killer had just gotten used to providing for his brood in a productive way again — bringing home dead bodies for his ancient blood vamp wife and son — and he’s willing to do anything to return to that domestic bliss. He’ll even (gasp!) finish off that ridiculous Ten Commandments serial-killing spree for Mr. March. The only one left on their list: Thou shalt not commit murder. So Lowe needs to find a murderer in a creepy mausoleum chock-full of ‘em. It’s almost too easy. He smiles stiffly, gun already cocked as his elevator’s doors open onto the very same murderer who kidnapped his son five years ago. He shoots and scores, and we bear witness to Lady Gaga’s “I’m dying for real” prestigious TV actor face as she flails backwards in slow motion before biting the dust.



Fortunately, her features relax into a more serene blank stare once her head is triumphantly exhibited in Lowe and March’s museum display of severed body parts. So that’s done. Whew! I guess. Huh. One episode left, and I’m rooting for no one. Well, maybe Ms. Evers (Mare Winningham), who, shattered by the Countess’ crossover into the afterlife, pours her heart out to March. She loves him and it’s about time he knew. And she’s the one who turned him in to the police 80 years ago so they could die together and spend eternity in a shared, bloodstained misery. Ohhh.



Okay, so in my most hopeful vision for next week’s finale, Mare Winningham, Denis O’Hare, and Chloë Sevigny will kill everyone else (even those who are already dead, because why fuck with tradition at this point?) and then finally escape the hotel by rappelling from the seventh floor window via a richly woven train of clean white sheets, sparkly evening gowns, and Dr. Alex’s signature berets. YES. DONE. Cut. Oooh, fashion!

