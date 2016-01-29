America was beside itself when McDonald's announced mozzarella sticks as a new menu addition back in November. But it looks like the chain moved through production a little too quickly as a result of the enthusiastic response, because there's a full-blown mozz-stick crisis happening at McDonald's as we speak.
What exactly constitutes a mozzarella-stick crisis, you might be wondering? Well, many customers have been receiving their mozzarella sticks sans cheese. So when they attempt to take a big, gooey, melted-cheese bite, all they get is hollow breading — which basically equates to eating air.
Obviously, the Twittersphere has been going bananas over the unfortunate phenomenon. The responses range from bemusement to plain old anger, all with the very appropriate hashtag #wheresthecheese. Take a look for yourself, below. (Grub Street)
Advertisement
@Reachout_mcd @McDonaldsCorp new cheese sticks are perfect for the lactose intolerant #dairyfree #wheresthecheese pic.twitter.com/AeqLWOWNEG— Lisa (@lisa_sparkles) January 25, 2016
Yeah I once ate a cheeseless mozz stick from McDs but deep fried bread is number two to cheese so whatever #wheresthecheese— Emily Wessel (@emilywessel1234) January 29, 2016
Hey @McDonalds ... Can I get some mozzarella in my mozzarella sticks? I feel so hollow inside. #wheresthecheese pic.twitter.com/bf8VM8GEpj— Carolyn Carlson (@Vote_Jensen_PCA) December 29, 2015
I came in with extremely low expectation for @McDonalds mozzarella sticks.....yet somehow I was still disappointed pic.twitter.com/G7IlmQp7b5— Todd Garnhardt (@Garny03) January 11, 2016
Advertisement