The rule book for surviving Idol’s notoriously trainwreck-ish Hollywood Week Group Round has stayed relatively consistent over the years. Get some sleep (but like, only an hour, tops), remember your lines (or don’t, see if the judges care), be kind (unless you’re dealing with heinous bitches), and SING, damnit! Sing like you’re Harry Connick Jr. at a classy, piano-driven campfire already! Do you want the greatest honor in the world or not?!



But much like a Keith Urban power ballad, all great tomes must evolve. Below, some final additions to the unofficial Group Round Guidelines as season 15 continues its slow burn to the April 7 finish line.



Go to the bathroom. Don’t be self-conscious. The acoustics in there are amazing, and what better way to bond with strangers than crammed together into a single stall? I’m pretty sure I could watch my favorite yellow-fro’ed alien Jenn Blosil huddle near the can cooing at her new “close-knit community” all day. She’s just that quirky and likable!



Get mono. Once Trent Harmon found out over the phone that he’d caught the ultimate “you be you” virus, the 25-year-old soul-singing waiter got the thumbs up from production to perform alone in order to protect the other contestants…from his multiple-personality awesomeness! Sometimes all you need to stand out is a communicable disease and a cowboy hat. And as J.Lo pointed out, Phillip Phillips made it through half of season 11 with “like, kidney stones or something. It’s not like it can’t be done.”



Prompt J.Lo to dive deep into her ego. “You’re not looking at me,” she snapped at a trio of average male performers who obviously didn’t have their priorities straight. One girl group’s utter lack of camaraderie reminded her that the reason she’s still so successful is that people love to work with her. And after a group called “Good Vibes” delivered “Me and My Broken Heart” with neither energy nor a game plan, Jenny really took that one to heart. “I cannot be bad out there. If I fall flat on my ass, I bounce right back up and kill the rest of that performance!” Mind you, all of the contestants who followed this guideline Thursday night were promptly sent home. But I think we can all agree that the important thing here is J.Lo’s sense of validation, which she shares for mere millions of dollars. Her self-love is like a glorious, gluten-free chocolate syrup waterfall, nourishing us every few moments as we wonder, How do I live?



Find your tribe. The monster-voiced La’Porsha Renae parted amicably with the rest of her original foursome to join up with Tonie Starr and Marlena Johnson, who were in danger of being eliminated after Shelbie Z, the strong-willed hairdresser, ditched them. And this was after someone else in La’Porsha’s foursome debated a switch and decided against it! “I couldn’t get those girls out of my head,” said the single mom. “My heart was just pullin’.” I’ve got to start using that expression for everything. Love, heartbreak, dessert, Seacrest getting licked by random contestants’ dogs, etc. Anything that matters.