Nickelodeon Is Mashing Up Your Favorite Cartoons In A Movie

Marvel’s Avengers is changing the way nearly everyone sees their high-value characters. First, there’s the Star Wars series of films, which will soon mix the main storyline with more minor one-off films designed to create constant fan engagement. Then there’s the DC Universe, which will formally debut with Batman vs. Superman this year and continue with the Justice League. Even Marvel itself is folding Sony's new Spider-Man into the upcoming Captain America: Civil War, hoping to consolidate characters in advance of major competition for blockbuster success.
So, of course, the logical fourth party to join that triad of major Hollywood tentpole production is...Nickelodeon?
According to Deadline, Viacom will team with Paramount to create an original story called NickToons, featuring Nickelodeon’s huge cache of cartoon characters mixed with a live-action cast. Think of it like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? but for people who are hugely committed to remembering the '90s.
Set to helm NickToons is Jared Hess, who will direct and co-write with his wife Jarusha. The Hesses are best known for co-writing Nacho Libre and Napoleon Dynamite.
So far the film seems to include characters from Rugrats, Ren & Stimpy, Rocko’s Modern Life, Aaahh! Real Monsters, and The Angry Beavers. The studio hopes that the film will spark a new franchise. Because of course it will.
So, of course, the logical fourth party to join that triad of major Hollywood tentpole production is...Nickelodeon?
According to Deadline, Viacom will team with Paramount to create an original story called NickToons, featuring Nickelodeon’s huge cache of cartoon characters mixed with a live-action cast. Think of it like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? but for people who are hugely committed to remembering the '90s.
Set to helm NickToons is Jared Hess, who will direct and co-write with his wife Jarusha. The Hesses are best known for co-writing Nacho Libre and Napoleon Dynamite.
So far the film seems to include characters from Rugrats, Ren & Stimpy, Rocko’s Modern Life, Aaahh! Real Monsters, and The Angry Beavers. The studio hopes that the film will spark a new franchise. Because of course it will.
Advertisement