The best part of rewatching one of your favorite shows is introducing it to friends who missed it the first time around. The same principal holds, it seems, for TV stars looking back at a show they were in. David Schwimmer has explained someday he'll be watching Friends with his daughter, Cleo, who — at 5 years old — is maybe a little too young for slightly raunchy '90s prime time. And he's looking forward to showing her one episode in particular.
He explained to Glamour at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, "'The One With the Holiday Armadillo' was fun! I mean, it was really fun. I hope to one day show my daughter that episode."
Schwimmer was promoting the upcoming The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; he'll play Robert Kardashian on the series.
If Schwimmer wants to keep his rewatch going beyond the armadillo, there are so many classic episodes he can show his daughter. "The One With the Routine," "The One With the Baby on The Bus," and "The One With the Breast Milk" are all solid follow-ups.
