Is there one way to determine where a couple is at in their budding relationship? Whether or not she let's him appear on her hit comedy series.
Okay, so that's definitely not the case for normal people. But Amy Schumer, allowing her new guy to appear on her eponymous series — it's a pretty big deal. And it might really be happening, at least according to his Instagram account.
Ben Hanisch shared a photo of himself and his leading lady, posing in a pair of bloody scrubs this week. TheTrainwreck star is chewing a cigar and sporting an eye patch, while Hanisch beams by her side.
"Yesterday's surgery went very well," he shared, alongside the shot. From the looks of the photo, the Chicago furniture designer is officially an insider on "Inside Amy Schumer." We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more Hanisch sightings!
