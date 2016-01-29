Anyway, back to the plot. In flashbacks, we see Jane and Dan’s courtship. Later, she comes to believe that her fiancé has died in the Civil War. So she heads west with Bishop’s caravan, only to discover that she has become a piece of inventory in a sex trade. But Bill, a member of Bishop’s team, takes a liking to Jane and notes that he’d like to “keep her for myself.” Bishop refuses, Jane is forced into prostitution, and Bill “nobly” rescues her, literally sweeping her off of her feet to start a new life as husband and wife. Did she forget that Bill was originally a part of the nasty gang that did her wrong? It might be a case of Stockholm syndrome, or it might just be that the film doesn’t respect Jane enough to allow her to say no.



Soon enough, the revenge-thirsty Bishop Boys put just enough lead into Bill to keep him on death’s doorstep. Speaking of which, Dan, it turns out, is not dead at all but a living, breathing, recently freed prisoner of war. He begrudgingly agrees to help Jane and Bill, though not without whining about how another man has taken his lady, and announcing that being scorned by Jane is worse than being tortured and beaten while in a prison camp. Women, am I right, folks? The men do lots of stuff: order Jane around, insult her, and mansplain at every available occasion. What a bargain!



