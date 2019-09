"We all have these really painful, sad fucking parts of ourselves... The experience of having bulimia — it’s so fucking sad. I think about the years of my life, the wasted time, the wasted obsession, the wasted self-hate, for what? It wasn’t going toward anything positive. I’m going to get a little Jewish for a second — a thing in Judaism is that the most holy man is the man that’s risen from the shit, who’s gone on the journey. It’s not the man that’s perfect all the time… The Skinny’s part of that, being able to be in these really hard places and the journey of coming out of it or asking for help, having to be humble, having to seek spirituality… It's such a gift that I would've never had [otherwise].""I encouraged everybody to watch [the documentary about Amy Winehouse] Amy, and we’d do a weekly movie list. Not just of eating-disorder narratives, but movies with an addiction narrative… It’s not about trying to control your weight. That’s the icing, but for me it’s about control, it’s about getting rid of the bad parts of myself that I don’t like, it’s about taking in other people’s shame, it’s about cutting myself off from bad experiences, and basically trying to play God... It was really beautiful to have a lot of men [on set]. [I asked] this one grip, 'Is this funny?' when we did a bingeing scene, and he was like, 'Yeah, that’s funny, but it’s also really sad.' Yes! Because, yes, eating like that, eating in a violent way, is fucking sad. I don’t have the answer, but it was cool to have a dialogue...because men are not the fucking enemy. Men want to know. We just have to keep talking.""I’ll have an idea, and I’ll get with my producers and I’ll write it, and then stuff will evolve and ideas will change... It is based on a lot of personal stuff, but it also goes through the creative process, so it becomes its own thing. Please tell my mom that. (laughs) She just watched the show, actually... She really liked it. She was like, ‘This is going to help a lot of people.’ That was pretty cool of her.""First of all, that a person that looks like me couldn’t have an eating disorder. For a while, I was like, 'I’m not skinny enough to have an eating disorder'... Physical appearance has nothing to do with it. Two, that it’s really not about the weight. It’s connected to depression and anxiety, and it’s a way to control and manage. [Treatment for] alcoholism and drug addiction is like: 'You need to go to rehab.' But because it’s food, it [can feel] like, 'You’ve got to do this by yourself.' It’s not about self-will… Having an eating disorder is not about whipping yourself into shape… That is what kept me sick for so long, because I was like, 'No more puking. I’m not going to do it anymore. No more puking.' I would write it in my journal at 16 years old. It’s not that easy. It’s like any other addiction. (laughs) I feel like we’re all going to cry!"If you or someone you know is dealing with an eating disorder, please visit the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) website , or call 1-800-931-2237 to reach its helpline.