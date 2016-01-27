Serious issues like alcoholism, even rape and sexual assault, are given so much coverage in the media, but eating disorders are not treated this way. Was this on your mind while making The Skinny?

"I can’t turn on the TV without [seeing] a prostitute getting raped or someone doing coke and then getting shot, yet women eating large amounts of food on TV is radical… It’s not really matching the reality of me and my friends, and the women I know and what we struggle with… I am not the only eating-disorder narrative… And I don’t have the answers. It’s not like, 'Here’s what I did and I’m great.' Fuck no. I’m mostly doing this to help myself, because when I talk about it, it makes me feel better and less alone."



What was going through your head while shooting the purging scenes?

"It was really hard. It was not fun… [But] there were a lot of women on the crew who fucking got it — or if they didn’t get it, they knew how to be there. If I didn’t have that safe space, I wouldn’t have been able to do it… I just need somebody to be like, 'Are you okay?' Because I’ll be like, 'I’m fine! I’m fine! I’m fine! I’m fine!' and, no, I’m not fine. I’m pretending to puke in my bra... I really wanted it to be connected to the story and what my character was going through... You’re showing why a person would puke, at what point, what are the triggers, what is it like after, what do you get from it. It [also] was my goal to show that it [felt] awesome. It felt like, 'Oh my god, I’m literally purging all the bad and I literally have a load off,' and I really wanted to show that... The Skinny’s a comedy, but there’s nothing funny about eating disorders. If you’ve had an eating disorder, it’s fucking hell."

