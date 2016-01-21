Ever miss the good old days of perfectly innocent reality TV competitions? You know, like the kind where nobody was forced to eat scorpions, degraded by teammates, or sent to the hospital? Well, good news: Nickelodeon's newest kids' reality competition show is dripping in nostalgia for the likes of '90s adventure game show Legends of the Hidden Temple. That fan favorite — which first aired on the network from 1993-1995 and then regained popularity when it reran in 1998 — is a childhood staple for many of us.



Paradise Run, the kids' network's new intense adventure competition, premieres on February 1 and takes place in Hawaii. Its 20-episode run will follow three teams as they race to complete challenges set all over the exotic locale, from intricate obstacle courses and five-story water slides to natural waterfalls and oceanic lagoons. And the kiddie contestants featured in the preview are positively adorable.



Of course, the winning team will get the grand prize. Think of it as a kiddie Survivor, where "best friends have to team up, or they're going down," as per the trailer. We're looking forward to reliving some childhood fun!



