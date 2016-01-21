It would seem the folks at ABC now realize that audiences might not feel super thrilled about watching Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) brutally beaten. They also know there's not a chance we won't watch what goes down in the February 11 midseason premiere of Grey's Anatomy. That must be why they've released this new, rather revealing teaser for the episode — it's their way of getting us better prepared for, yes, more violence directed at the poor doc.
This new promo for the Denzel Washington-directed episode reveals that it's actually a patient at Grey Sloan who bashes Mer's head against a glass cabinet while she's trying to calm him down. The attack is apparently enough to make her heart stop, if that long beep is to be believed. You know things are really bleak based on the fearful looks on all the other doctors' faces.
Will this be the event that finally strips the show of its titular lead? Probably not, but the stars have been telling the press that it's going to be one of those episodes that is physically painful to watch.
"It is as terrifying and as shocking as you would expect for it to be," Kelly McCreary (Maggie), told TVLine. "Get ready to have your guts feel like they’re coming out of you, because it is truly harrowing."
