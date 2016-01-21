FitBit Knows When You're Breaking Up With Someone

Apparently, you can measure a broken heart.
That’s what Israeli law student Koby Soto found when his boyfriend broke up with him over the phone. Soto, who also co-founded rental property management service Guesty, was studying for exams on Saturday when he got a call. Bad news: Their relationship was over.
Later, as he was venting to a friend he pulled out his Fitbit app to show a quantifiable record of how he couldn’t sleep or calm down. This is what he saw when he did.
Breakup, as captured by my fitbit. #breakup #Fitbit pic.twitter.com/S9sLV2TlCC— Koby (@iamkoby) January 19, 2016
There it is, exactly what happens to your heart when someone close to you breaks it. Besides looking like a really great cardio, it’s reassuring to know that we’re not crazy when we feel an intense physiological reaction to rejection. It’s basically like going jogging, but for your emotions.
“I feel like it’s nice to have a log of your confirmation of what you felt. You can tell people you have heartbreak and you feel bad,” Soto told BuzzFeed News. “People become less cynical once you show them the numbers or once you show the data or graphs. Everyone understands heartbreak, right? Everyone’s felt it. When you have this, it’s interesting — you have something to show.”
So there you have it. If you need to shrug off a few extra calories, just ask someone close to you to betray you without warning. Simple enough, right?
