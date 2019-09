FitBit Knows When You're Breaking Up With Someone

There it is, exactly what happens to your heart when someone close to you breaks it. Besides looking like a really great cardio, it’s reassuring to know that we’re not crazy when we feel an intense physiological reaction to rejection. It’s basically like going jogging, but for your emotions.“I feel like it’s nice to have a log of your confirmation of what you felt. You can tell people you have heartbreak and you feel bad,” Soto told BuzzFeed News . “People become less cynical once you show them the numbers or once you show the data or graphs. Everyone understands heartbreak, right? Everyone’s felt it. When you have this, it’s interesting — you have something to show.”So there you have it. If you need to shrug off a few extra calories, just ask someone close to you to betray you without warning. Simple enough, right?