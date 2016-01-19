Candace Cameron-Bure bailed on The View midway into today's episode, as People reports. But the Fuller House star affirmed via social media that the reason she walked off had nothing to do with not wanting to discuss Jada Pinkett Smith's Oscar boycott.
Via Twitter, the host and actress shared that she was seriously not feeling well. "I left the show today b/c I didnt feel well, not because of the discussion," she wrote. "Saw the Doctor- low blood sugar & tested positive for fluB."
I left the show today b/c I didnt feel well, not because of the discussion. Saw the Doctor- low blood sugar & tested positive for fluB. 🤒— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 19, 2016
Whoopi Goldberg offered the 39-year-old, best known to the world as D.J. Tanner, a glass of orange juice shortly before she left the set. "I'd asked her if she needed something to drink because...she went pale white," Goldberg explained toward the end of the broadcast. "So we got her something to drink, and her color's coming back."
Mystery: officially closed.
