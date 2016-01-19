Kocktails With Khloé premieres on Wednesday night, and her first guest is a shocking choice. Khloé Kardashian announced in an Instagram post that she will host Snoop Dogg on the premiere episode of her talk-show, along with sister Kendall Jenner.
Now, as you may or may not remember, Snoop has a history of saying some pretty disgusting things about none other than Caitlyn Jenner. Last spring, the rapper made transphobic comments about Caitlyn Jenner — calling her a "science project" in an Instagram post. He has also shared more than one extremely offensive meme referring to Caitlyn as "Bruce" and has viciously made fun of the trans community. We can't imagine that Kardashian would invite Snoop to be a guest on her show without intending to bring up the upsetting incident in one way or another. He disrespected a member of her family and marginalized an entire community with his posts. The Strong Looks Better Naked author has teased that her new show will be casual and unscripted. So will Khloé call him out for being an ignorant asshole? Has Snoop had a change of heart on the issue that he's going to talk about?
We're also curious as to whether the hostess will bring up Snoop's nasty habit of fat-shaming on social media, as she's made herself an advocate for women to cultivate positive body images. One thing's for sure: Kardashian isn't afraid of the possibility of having a tough conversation.
