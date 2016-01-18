The Golden Globes are supposed to be the fun awards show where people drink and say inappropriate things. But this year's Critics' Choice Awards was full of honest moments that either made you laugh or nearly made you cry.
When Judd Apatow got up to the mic to introduce Amy Schumer, the winner of the MVP Award, he said the show made up an award to get Schumer there. Whether that's true or not, the two-time Critics' Choice Awards winner for MVP and Best Actress in a Comedy used her time onstage wisely. Schumer introduced herself as a "plus, plus-size actress," stumped for gun control, and hit on Lily Tomlin, who she thought really should have won.
Schumer definitely wasn't the only highlight of the night, or the only person there for the underdogs. There was the adorable Jacob Tremblay of Room, a Christian Bale man-on-man make-out, a bittersweet first win for a TV actress we all know, and a very interesting shout-out to white males from the co-creator of Master of None.
Here are the five things you need to see from the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards. If you missed the show, get the highlights right here.
