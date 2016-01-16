Matthew Perry may be unable to appear at the upcoming Friends reunion, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten about all the good times he had with Monica, Joey, Rachel, Ross, and Phoebe. No, Chandler's still ready to win Monica's apartment any day.
When Perry appeared on The Graham Norton Show, the host asked him to take the quiz from the classic episode "The One With All The Embryos." You know, the one where the girls lose the apartment.
That episode aired nearly a decade ago, but Perry clearly has a good memory. He still seemed to know all the answers to the questions about Chandler. When questioned what "scared the bejesus" out of the character, Perry correctly answered "Michael Flatley, Lord of the Dance." His legs do flail about as if independent from his body, after all.
Perry also correctly answered the name of Chandler's father's all-male burlesque revue ("Viva Las Gaygas") and what Chandler's name appears as on the TV Guide. Though, he did say "Mrs. Chanandler Bong" — when we all know it's Miss Chanandler Bong.
Still, it really makes you wonder, could he be any better at this quiz?
Turns out, he could be. Like everyone else, Perry still doesn't know what Chandler did for a living. And no, he's not a "transponster."
