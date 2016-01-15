Hilary Duff's Son Has An Adorable Reason For Eating His Vegetables

Hilary Duff's son is actually happy to eat his vegetables. But 3-year-old Luca Cruz isn't interested in a kale bowl — he's after muscle-building spinach.
Duff talked about Luca's spinach habit at a SoulCycle x Target VIP event held on Thursday.
"Basically, he just wants to have big muscles," People reports. Duff described her son's ability to eat an entire bag of the leafy greens, “He’s so funny — we’ll be eating, and he’s like, ‘Is this going to give me muscles? This going to give me muscles?’"
Luca's really counting on the body-building promise of spinach. Duff explained he's looking for results right after eating his healthy snack, asking, "Is it working?" He's already a toddler who eats his vegetables, asking him to have patience would be asking too much.
