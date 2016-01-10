As for Liv's jaw-dropping midseason finale abortion scene, Goldwyn is still in the dark about whether his character will ever learn of it. "Shonda must have a plan for that because it was such a huge story point, but I don't know what that is yet," he said. "If Fitz ever finds out about it, it's going to be the worst thing that could have ever happened to him, second to the death of his son."



Rhimes also hasn't told him what will happen to Grant after his term is up. "I have no idea," he said. "That's the thing that puzzles me. I don't know what my function on the show will be if I'm not [playing] the president of the United States. I'm curious to see what Shonda is thinking about it."

