It's hard to deny that 2015 was a rough year for Scott Disick, given his stint in rehab and much-publicized breakup with Kourtney Kardashian. While it's easy to argue that much of that drama was of his own making, one can't help but feel some sympathy with regards to the emotional confession Disick made on last night's Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
The episode featured a scene in which the father-of-three apologized to Kourtney and her family.
"I realize I’m in the wrong, I’ve been in the wrong a long time,” he admitted. “It’s just been a really hard time going from having all of you guys to having nobody. I’m living in a house by myself, I want to pick up the phone and call my [deceased] mom and dad… I’m just so ashamed that I publicly embarrass all of you. It kills me to the point that I feel like I can’t make it up.
"I’ve never been this unhappy in my life, you know," he added. "It’s just terrible. If I didn’t have those kids, I would kill myself. But I have them and I’m going to be here and I’m going to make it right for them. I just hope that somehow… God can like, give me a chance or us a chance at this... It’s weird to lose that many people that quick, you know?”
An emotional Kris Jenner offered some support, but made it clear that Disick needs to step up.
"We all love you very much," she said. "It breaks my heart to see [Kourtney] in pain. It’s one of the hardest things you can go through as a mom... You have to make the decision that what you want is to be a partner and a dad and involved and present and committed and you fight for what you want and you need and you love.”
Watch a clip of the tense conversation, below.
The episode featured a scene in which the father-of-three apologized to Kourtney and her family.
"I realize I’m in the wrong, I’ve been in the wrong a long time,” he admitted. “It’s just been a really hard time going from having all of you guys to having nobody. I’m living in a house by myself, I want to pick up the phone and call my [deceased] mom and dad… I’m just so ashamed that I publicly embarrass all of you. It kills me to the point that I feel like I can’t make it up.
"I’ve never been this unhappy in my life, you know," he added. "It’s just terrible. If I didn’t have those kids, I would kill myself. But I have them and I’m going to be here and I’m going to make it right for them. I just hope that somehow… God can like, give me a chance or us a chance at this... It’s weird to lose that many people that quick, you know?”
An emotional Kris Jenner offered some support, but made it clear that Disick needs to step up.
"We all love you very much," she said. "It breaks my heart to see [Kourtney] in pain. It’s one of the hardest things you can go through as a mom... You have to make the decision that what you want is to be a partner and a dad and involved and present and committed and you fight for what you want and you need and you love.”
Watch a clip of the tense conversation, below.
Advertisement