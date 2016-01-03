Here's yet another reason to bemoan the fact that you're back at work tomorrow morning: It might mean missing out on 2016's first meteor shower.
The Quadrantid meteor shower will be gracing us with its presence tonight and early tomorrow morning. According to NASA, meteor rates will increase after midnight and peak between 3 a.m. and dawn, a.k.a. well after bedtime. At its peak, the shower will see roughly 80 meteors per hour. Surely that's worth coming in late tomorrow?
The shower, which is known for its fireballs, will be best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere. Alaska and Hawaii have a particularly good view, while those on the West Coast will see more than their neighbors to the east.
Should you be planning to stay up, dress warmly and avoid areas with bright city lights. NASA advises lying on your back with your feet facing northeast. Give yourself about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness and enjoy the show!
