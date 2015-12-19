I am honored and excited to announce that I've literally hand picked the main characters of my scripted series "Nicki" ~ #ABCFamily #Freeform ~ I've been going to the auditions falling in love with some incredible people. Looking forward to unveiling this groundbreaking new show for you guys in 2016! 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

