See Who Nicki Minaj Handpicked To Play Her On TV

Evette Dionne
In September, ABC Family announced a new series about the immigration of Nicki Minaj’s family from Trinidad to America in the 1990s. Well, it appears that everything’s definitely a go after Minaj announced the cast she selected on Instagram. Young Nicki Minaj will be played by budding actress Ariana Neal, who co-starred in Get Hard and Fruitvale Station.

Nicki will focus on Minaj’s upbringing in Queens, NY, and “the personal and musical evolution that led to her eventual rise to stardom.” Supermodel Selita Ebanks will star as Minaj’s mother, Grace. Wesley Jonathan, who currently co-stars on TV Land's The Soul Man, will portray Minaj’s father, Vincent.

Excitement is bubbling for this show, especially after Minaj announced that Whoopi Goldberg will guest star as one of her neighbors. The hip-hop superstar will also make appearances on the show.

Get ready to add this sitcom to your must-watch list.

