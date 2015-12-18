We love any excuse for a #TBT moment. We also love seeing new hair-color trends pop up. Mash the two together, and we are pretty much in internet heaven. So imagine our delight when Iggy Azalea snapped the above photo and plopped it into our Instagram feed. Anyone else feel like her hair is the exact shade as Hubba Bubba bubblegum?
Seriously, the second we spied her new hue, our brains were inundated with memories of chomping down on yard after yard of that sugary stuff. Remember how pissed you'd be when the flavor died after two minutes? Sure, hair dye fades, too — but not as quickly as that bull.
While we're at it, what other sweets could we bogart for hair colors? Laffy Taffy? Pop Rocks? How about some Fun Dip? (That would be the RADDEST ombré in the world.) Our 8-year-old souls will take this as an excuse to raid the candy drawer... We feel a sugar rush coming on.
