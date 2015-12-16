The Voice's finale was a star-studded spectacular, a fitting sendoff for a truly awesome season. Tonight, the four finalists — teacher-turned-country rocker Barrett Baber, country sweetheart Emily Ann Roberts, emotional pop singer Jeffery Austin, and vocal powerhouse Jordan Smith — took the stage several times. But they weren't alone — eliminated contestants joined them, as well as some of the biggest names in music.
The night started with a reunion performance, with the original 24 finalists taking the stage to cover Major Lazer & DJ Snake's dance hit "Lean On." Then Usher, Ricky Skaggs, Wynona Judd, and Tori Kelly joined the artists for some amazing duets.
And even more singers put on their own shows. Coldplay performed "Adventure Of A Lifetime"; Pharrell joined Missy Elliott to perform her new song "WTF"; Sam Hunt played his hit "Break Up In A Small Town"; The Weeknd sang chart-toppers "The Hills" and "Can't Feel My Face."
The show-closer? Justin Bieber with "Sorry." (You can watch all of the night's performances on The Voice's website or YouTube channel.)
Other highlights: Fun featurettes on each of the coaches, including a short mockumentary investigating the country mafia of which Blake is godfather that featured everyone from Gwen Stefani to Dolly Parton. And Gwen got her very own crying montage, which was hilarious. Plus, three of my favorites who were cut early — Regina Love, Mark Hood, and Nadjah Nicole reunited for a crowd-pleasing, energetic performance of "Love Train."
Voting was already closed tonight, so these collaborative performances were purely for entertainment. Here are a few of our favorites:
Emily Ann Roberts feat. Ricky Skaggs — Team Blake
Song: "Country Boy" by Ricky Skaggs
Performance: It was awesome to hear 17-year-old Emily Ann go head-to-head with a country legend. Her classic voice fit right alongside Skagg's old-time croon.
Jeffery Austin feat. Madi Davis — Team Gwen
Song: "Tears Dry on Their Own" by Amy Winehouse
Performance: What a wonderful tribute to Amy Winehouse. Davis and Austin made for a spirited, dynamic duet — they sounded like a pair that's been singing together for years. But ugh, why didn't Madi make the finale?!
Jordan Smith feat. Usher — Team Adam
Song: "Without You" by David Guetta feat. Usher
Performance: Wow! Such different singers, but both such tender voices!
Jeffery Austin feat. Tori Kelly — Team Gwen
Song: "Hollow" by Tori Kelly
What a wonderful tribute to Amy Winehouse. Davis and Austin made for a spirited, dynamic duet — they sounded like a pair that's been singing together for years. But ugh, why didn't Madi make the finale?!
THE FINAL DECISION
First, Carson revealed that Jeffery Austin took fourth place. Barrett Baber snagged third. And Emily Ann Roberts was the runner-up, which means... king Jordan Smith finally took his crown! YAS!
Jordan is literally the pinnacle of everything great about The Voice. A gem of a talent, a kind person and someone who speaks to people across the country, but probably wouldn't ever get a record deal through normal channels. Congratulations, Jordan. We're looking forward to your debut album in 2016!
