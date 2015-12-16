16 Unbelievable Onscreen Siblings

We don't pretend to be experts in casting. Based on our experience as viewers, however, it seems like "family resemblance" is not exactly at the top of casting directors' lists when they're working on a new movie or TV show. At least, we hope it ranks well below talent, chemistry, and affinity for the character. And not many families are as blessed as, say, the Gyllenhaals, the Baldwins, or the Wilsons.
This week, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Riley Keough will play siblings who attempt to rob a NASCAR race in the film Logan Lucky. The movie's so fun that you'll forgive the less-than-believable resemblance.
Appearances, we can forgive, when two stars are so well matched in spirit. Sure, it's a little tough to swallow the fact that Luke and Leia Skywalker are twins, but at least they're not Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger. No one ever complained that there's not a gene pool in science that could come up with Dan and Jenny Humphrey.
We're not here to complain, either, merely to point out that such differences in appearance can sometimes work to aid in the telling of a story about siblings who grew apart during adulthood, and sometimes, they're just worth ignoring altogether.