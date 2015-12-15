Update: Lindsay Lohan has responded to Jennifer Lawrence's statements, in which she seemingly compared Lohan to a stomach virus in an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Lohan tweeted a note of thanks to her sister Ali, who tweeted that Lawrence "lost a fan" by criticizing her sister. Lindsay also added a note of her own, tweeting an image that featured a sunset, along with an inspirational quote from Maya Angelou. "You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness. But still, like air, I'll rise," the quote reads.
This story was originally published at 10:00 a.m. on December 15, 2015.
This story was originally published at 10:00 a.m. on December 15, 2015.
Advertisement
It wouldn't be a nightly talk show interview with Jennifer Lawrence if bodily secretions weren't mentioned in great detail. She's talked pooping with Letterman. She's discussed drunken puking with Fallon. Are we really that surprised that her appearance on last night's Late Show with Stephen Colbert would touch on a pretty gross stomach virus?
It seems the actress was struck by a nasty bug while filming Joy, but it didn't interfere with her work. And, unfortunately for one male co-star, it also didn't interfere with her kissing scenes.
"I got a stomach virus," she shared. "I was puking and the poor guy — I had to make out with somebody — we were like spinning and I'd start puking and then I'd like do mouthwash and be like, 'Hey, you ready?' Licking my chops like, 'Ugh, let's do it!'"
Sexy. Turns out Lawrence is no stranger to the porcelain throne.
"I puked yesterday," she admitted. "I'm a puker. I'm a big-time puker. I think I have, like, nervous... I think that I don't stop working, because I'm a show pony. I don't have a choice. So, I just keep going, I think, until eventually my body's just like, 'If we don't make her barf or pass out, she won't stop.' I get, like, Lindsay Lohan-grade exhaustion, but without any drugs or alcohol. I'm always in bed early, but I'm still tired."
Aw, poor Lohan. What's a girl gotta do to earn a clean slate?
Watch the interview below.
It seems the actress was struck by a nasty bug while filming Joy, but it didn't interfere with her work. And, unfortunately for one male co-star, it also didn't interfere with her kissing scenes.
"I got a stomach virus," she shared. "I was puking and the poor guy — I had to make out with somebody — we were like spinning and I'd start puking and then I'd like do mouthwash and be like, 'Hey, you ready?' Licking my chops like, 'Ugh, let's do it!'"
Sexy. Turns out Lawrence is no stranger to the porcelain throne.
"I puked yesterday," she admitted. "I'm a puker. I'm a big-time puker. I think I have, like, nervous... I think that I don't stop working, because I'm a show pony. I don't have a choice. So, I just keep going, I think, until eventually my body's just like, 'If we don't make her barf or pass out, she won't stop.' I get, like, Lindsay Lohan-grade exhaustion, but without any drugs or alcohol. I'm always in bed early, but I'm still tired."
Aw, poor Lohan. What's a girl gotta do to earn a clean slate?
Watch the interview below.
Advertisement