According to a recent report from Deadline, Dance Moms reality star Abby Lee Miller may be less present on the upcoming season of the show that brought her into the limelight — and not just because of her current legal battle.
Miller — who is presently facing a federal indictment for 20 counts of fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5 million fine — also struggled with ethical issues on set.
"If I’ve gone missing from a few episodes in season 6, don’t believe anything anybody says,” she wrote in a newsletter released this week, as Deadline reports. "No doubt, I am fighting with a Producer."
Though she didn't name names, Miller did expand on what touched off the trouble. “When a grown man tells me he wants one of my kids to portray a pregnant teen and wear a baby bump," she explained in the newsletter, "I have to put my foot down."
It seems Miller is alleging that the male producer in question wanted to distort reality for the sake of spicier plot lines. No proof of the assertion has been put forth at present. Miller's PR representative had not returned Refinery29's request for comment at press time.
"If that means not moving my foot and not working and getting fined in the process, well that’s a risk I am willing to take to protect my girls," Miller added."I am always teaching principles, integrity, and values in addition to dance technique. It is important for me that the girls learn to stand up and fight for what they believe in!"
One thing is for certain: This dancing queen isn't afraid to wage multiple battles at the same time.
