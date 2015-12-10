Fuller House, the Netflix show about D.J. Tanner's life as a single mom, is going to be a pretty epic TGIF reunion. So far, D.J., sister Stephanie, and Kimmy Gibbler are onboard as regulars. Danny, Joey, Jesse, Aunt Becky, Steve, and even Nikki and Alex will at least be stopping by. But '90s kids' excitement has been marred a little by the show's utter lack of Michelle. To give true fans a bit of a tease, on December 8, Ashley Olsen reunited, however temporarily, with her TV dad and oldest sis. Olsen, Bob Saget, and Candace Cameron-Bure all got together for a photo op at the a benefit for the Scleroderma Research Foundation.
Feverish fans shouldn't get their hopes up that the photo will somehow result in an Olsen cameo on the series. Michelle's absence on the show has actually been adressed. It looks like she's living in New York, working in fashion. That does make sense — she was always a fashionable kid.
