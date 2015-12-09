Hollywood actresses might be fighting for equal pay — but that doesn't mean some of them aren't raking it in for their roles.
The Hollywood Reporter just released an analysis of the movie biz's elite earning circle. And while it's true that there are more men than women in the club, it's heartening to see a handful of actresses holding their own.
Sandra Bullock and Angelina Jolie can command as much as $20 million per picture, alongside Robert Downey Jr., Denzel Washington, Matt Damon, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who made $25 million for his involvement in The Wolf of Wall Street (including his producing fee, but less the amount the movie went over-budget). Jennifer Lawrence and Melissa McCarthy are in the $15-million-per-film range, along with Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, and Channing Tatum.
Of course, performers' salaries depend on the film itself: Sandra Bullock is Hollywood's top-earning actress. But though she netted more than $70 million for her role in Gravity, she made significantly less for The Heat — in part because studios are cutting back. These days, actors aren't receiving the major cut of the first-dollar gross on their films. Hollywood high-rollers are taking less up front — particularly when it comes to movies they want to make, but which might not perform gangbusters in theaters.
"What Brad [Pitt] gets for a franchise film is different than what he gets for Inglourious Basterds," one top agent told THR. "These deals are much more back-loaded."
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/REX Shutterstock.
