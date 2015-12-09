A new movie is combining the work of two people who probably defined your childhood: Roald Dahl and Stephen Spielberg.
That's why this trailer for Spielberg's adaptation of Dahl's The BFG has just made our morning. In it, young Sophie (Ruby Barnhill) describes "the witching hour" and issues a warning: "Never get out of bed." But, of course, she does, and encounters the titular Big Friendly Giant, played by Mark Rylance. (If you haven't seen Rylance in Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, you should.) We only get a glimpse of The BFG here, but we do get a lot of Sophie's excellent Spielberg Face. You know, that look of "wordless wonder" people get in the director's movies.
Yes, after a series of serious, adult films like the aforementioned Bridge and Lincoln, it looks like Spielberg is up to some of his old tricks for this one. The screenplay for the movie is by Melissa Mathison, who also wrote E.T. (Mathison died earlier this year.)
Unfortunately, the release is a ways away. The movie comes out July 2016. Check out the trailer, below.
OPENER IMAGE: Courtesy of Disney.
