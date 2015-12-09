It’s a big week for celebrity pregnancy news. Just a few days after instant celebrity Saint West wailed into the world, former Bachelor Sean Lowe has some news of his own.
In a pair of Instagram posts, both he and wife Catherine Giudici announced the good news on Tuesday afternoon.
“It's happening! I'm going to be a dad!” Lowe wrote.
“Hey baby :).” Giudici rejoined.
This is the second time the couple has announced a pregnancy. The first was an April Fool’s Day prank, which caused backlash among those suffering from fertility issues. Also, it’s not a very good joke. There’s that, too.
The pair met on Season 17 of The Bachelor and, after the attendant number of rose ceremonies, tied the knot in a televised wedding January 2014. Since then, the pair haven’t strayed far from the bright lights of TV. They’ve appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap and are currently taking a turn through Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.
Although this new child will not be on the same fame level as Saint or North West, it is part of a Bachelor baby boom. We guess it’s better than a Real World baby boom, because all of the Real World babies have probably been conceived in hot tubs.
