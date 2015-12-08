We're going to out on a limb here and say that Channing Tatum is not a cat person.
To promote his role in The Hateful Eight, the actor appeared in a random little video for Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. The task? Grab an adorable kitten and say eight hateful things to its sweet, furry face. Needless to say, things got a little ugly.
"You're such a piece of shit," Tatum told the unsuspecting blue-eyed feline while sitting in what we assume is Mariah Carey's foyer.
"Hey, kitten," he taunted in another burn. "You smell like garbage and fish, bro."
The poor cat also got lambasted for shitting in a box and licking itself. By the time Tatum started poking fun at its private parts, however, it was clear Kitty had had enough. The cat launched itself at the movie star's head, which was totally justifiable.
Watch below to see Tatum play the ultimate foe to felines. Somewhere a pair of dogs is high-fiving each other.
