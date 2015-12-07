With sequels, snagging the original cast to return for another installment can make or break the film. It's why you've never seen Mean Girls 2 or the third Home Alone. So, '90s kids have reason to keep their hopes high for the follow-up to the cult classic Trainspotting — because basically everyone is coming back.
According to Deadline, the movie's leads, including Jonny Lee Miller, Ewan Bremner, Robert Carlyle, and Ewan McGregor, will all be reprising their roles in Trainspotting 2. John Hodge, who wrote the screenplay for the first film, and director Danny Boyle are also attached to the sequel.
Boyle has expressed both nerves and excitement over returning to Trainspotting. As he told the BBC in October, "Obviously it's worrying because people will kill us if we made a bad job of it. I will get absolutely crucified. But you have to thrive on that potential danger within it and if it feeds into it, you might get a decent film out of it, you know."
The 1996 film turns 20 next year, and the sequel is scheduled for a 2017 release.
According to Deadline, the movie's leads, including Jonny Lee Miller, Ewan Bremner, Robert Carlyle, and Ewan McGregor, will all be reprising their roles in Trainspotting 2. John Hodge, who wrote the screenplay for the first film, and director Danny Boyle are also attached to the sequel.
Boyle has expressed both nerves and excitement over returning to Trainspotting. As he told the BBC in October, "Obviously it's worrying because people will kill us if we made a bad job of it. I will get absolutely crucified. But you have to thrive on that potential danger within it and if it feeds into it, you might get a decent film out of it, you know."
The 1996 film turns 20 next year, and the sequel is scheduled for a 2017 release.
Advertisement