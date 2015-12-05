MTV Reality Star Killed In Car Accident

Update: It's been one day since the world learned of the passing of twentyfourseven star Chris Carney, husband to Disney Channel actor Tiffany Thornton and father of their two young boys. As reported by E!, Thornton posted an image of Carney and their sons on her Instagram account.
Singer Demi Lovato, Thornton's Sonny With a Chance co-star and a bridesmaid at the pair's wedding, posted a picture from their nuptials and offered words of support. She writes: "Been trying to figure out what to say all day... This morning I woke up to terrible news. My good friend Chris Carney has passed away. This picture is a perfect example of the love he shared with Tiff and how much fun he was to be around. I've been to many weddings but this is by far the most memorable because the way they looked into each other's eyes and the love they had for one another. There were tons of laughs and tons of tears and I'll never forget the way he looked at her."
Been trying to figure out what to say all day... This morning I woke up to terrible news. My good friend Chris Carney has passed away. This picture is a perfect example of the love he shared with Tiff and how much fun he was to be around. I've been to many weddings but this is by far the most memorable because the way they looked into each other's eyes and the love they had for one another. There were tons of laughs and tons of tears and I'll never forget the way he looked at her. It doesn't seem real and I'm still in shock.. Still speechless. I don't know how to put into words how heartbroken I am for Tiffany and their two baby boys. You're already missed Chris.. And Tiffany I love you so much.. I'm so unbelievably sorry... There are still no words. For those who would like to help the family at this time you can help support @tiffthornton and her precious babies KJ and Bentley by donating at https://gofund.me/4gdfn773?pc=tw_cr_n #RIPChrisCarney #prayfortiffany 😢
Continue to our original story below for our original coverage of the sad incident.
This article was originally published on December 4, 2015.
Chris Carney, best known for his appearance on the MTV reality show twentyfourseven, was killed in a car accident this morning. The fatal accident occurred in Arkansas and also resulted in another fatality: the driver, Ezekiel Blanton.
Carney had been married to Tiffany Thornton for four years. She is best known for her role as Tawni Hart on the Disney Channel show Sonny With a Chance. The couple had two children — Kenneth and Bentley. Musician Evan Ross shared his condolences and a photo of Carney's family on Instagram, writing, "My heart hurts today. U will be missed #chriscarney!! I Love you KING!!!! Sending my love and prayers to this wonderful family."
Twentyfourseven aired on MTV in 2006. Carney was also a member of the band The Prom Kings. He was 35.
OPENER IMAGE: Joe Scarnici/Stringer.