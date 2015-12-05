MTV Reality Star Killed In Car Accident

Thornton captioned the image: "My life. My love. My angel."



Singer Demi Lovato, Thornton's Sonny With a Chance co-star and a bridesmaid at the pair's wedding, posted a picture from their nuptials and offered words of support. She writes: "Been trying to figure out what to say all day... This morning I woke up to terrible news. My good friend Chris Carney has passed away. This picture is a perfect example of the love he shared with Tiff and how much fun he was to be around. I've been to many weddings but this is by far the most memorable because the way they looked into each other's eyes and the love they had for one another. There were tons of laughs and tons of tears and I'll never forget the way he looked at her."