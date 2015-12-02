Maddie Ziegler & Sia Collaborate Again — Per Usual, It's Amazing

Sia and Maddie Ziegler have done it again — this time, live on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And this collaboration might be our favorite one yet.
The singer and 13-year-old dance prodigy popped by the set for a quick, heart-pounding performance of "Alive," in which Ziegler dances while Sia sings from behind a black curtain onstage. The choreography and setup are pared down, putting all the focus on the choreography and lyrics.
(Prepare yourself to get a little emotional.)
Of course, this isn't the first time the former Dance Moms star and the Australian musician have combined forces. Ziegler was front and center in Sia's videos for "Chandelier," "Elastic Heart," and "Big Girls Cry" — and wowed audiences with her preternatural style and skills.
Watch the full "Alive" performance, which appeared on Ellen this week, in the video below.
Advertisement