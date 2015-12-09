But there’s also a twist, of course, just past the optic nerve: Hester has stabbed herself in the eye with one of Chanel’s most ambitious red stilettos. We get to see this twice and it is utterly disgusting. And this psycho is about to blame not 5… not 1… but ALL three remaining Chanels for over a dozen murders.



Her painful upbringing made her this way, okay? Hester and her twin brother Boone grew up in the American Horror Story asylum, “homeschooled” by caretaker Gigi and her teachable moments — namely knives, hammers, and a revenge plot against the Kappa Kappa Tau 20 years in the making. The neck brace she wrenched from a patient’s body became Hester’s cloak of invisibility on campus, as she needed something dramatic enough to edge out the “super tight bod” and “BJ lips” (yep) that would otherwise draw attention. And in light of the school’s new mandate for special needs diversity, Dean Munsch let her in, even though she apparently knew Hester was the bathtub baby because she remembers every detail of that newborn’s face. Hester’s been running the show ever since.



But it’s not enough to get away with murder, not on this network. The Chanels may not have killed anyone, but they did perpetuate the system that created Hester, Boone, Pete, and Gigi. So they need to pay somehow, and a lump sum of cash isn’t nearly twisted enough for Hester. She works her magic on the grand stage of Kappa’s pink parlor, heaping so much mad logic onto new police chief Denise Hemphill that she has no choice but to make a triple arrest. Chanel No. 5’s parents eagerly sell her out because they’ve always hated her anyway. Chanel No. 3 is so dim and messed-up that a split personality strikes her as totally plausible. And Chanel is an obvious murderer — I mean, we’ve all seen her email on the news by now, right? Nothing left to do but call in the cops who used to be strippers for a slow-motion temper tantrum set to Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”!



Finally, the Chanels are flung outdoors in orange jumpsuits, dazed but with heads held high in the style of The Breakfast Club, whatever breakfast is. “Maybe we were sociopaths,” Chanel Oberlin admits. “Maybe we didn’t know it because we surrounded ourselves with girls who had also gone crazy.” For now, the sisters thrive in a princess-friendly palace strewn with lesbian nurses, hot trays of real food, and no boys to stay skinny for. So raise your Dixie cups of toilet wine to the idea of living in heaven, ladies. The Red Devil will see you in hell. Tonight.



(KNIFE SOUND!)

