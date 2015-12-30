In Star Wars: The Force Awakens Leia Organa is as awesome as ever, trading the "princess" moniker for "general." The woman who plays her? Just as awesome off screen. Carrie Fisher, in her wonderfully candid fashion, went after body-shamers on Twitter and put them to shame.
Fisher tweeted a series of messages to those criticizing her appearance, asking people to "please stop debating whether or not [she] aged well." Her comments were tinged with a dose of sarcasm, emoji, and some references to her dog Gary. (Gary has been a fixture on the Star Wars press tour.)
Advertisement
Please stop debating about whetherOR not👁aged well.unfortunately it hurts all3 of my feelings.My BODY hasnt aged as well as I have.Blow us👌🏼— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 29, 2015
My body is my brain bag, it hauls me around to those places & in front of faces where theres something to say or see pic.twitter.com/T2TXiEyl17— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 29, 2015
Youth&BeautyR/NOT ACCOMPLISHMENTS,theyre theTEMPORARY happy/BiProducts/of Time&/or DNA/Dont Hold yourBreath4either/ifUmust holdAir/takeGarys— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 30, 2015
Demonstrating the kind of hateful language directed her way, Fisher retweeted some responses to her statements. Sandwiched in between Fisher's own words, the trolls could not look more pitiful.
Fisher has spoken about Hollywood's punishing body standards before. She discussed losing weight in order to return to her most famous character with Good Housekeeping UK: "They don’t want to hire all of me – only about three-quarters! Nothing changes: it’s an appearance-driven thing. I’m in a business where the only thing that matters is weight and appearance. That is so messed up. They might as well say get younger, because that’s how easy it is." When Good Morning America's Amy Robach started to ask her about her how she "physically transformed" for the role, Fisher interjected: "Yes, I did lose weight and I think it's a stupid conversation."
Now, Fisher, of course, isn't the only star of the original trilogy to return for The Force Awakens. Mark Hamill a.k.a. Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford a.k.a. Han Solo are there too. It's telling however that as Fisher reveals the kind of awfulness that gets directed her way, the news story about Ford that's circulating right now is about his youthful hotness.
Advertisement