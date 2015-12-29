Leandra Medine; Caroline Issa; Susie Bubble; Veronika Heilbrunner (a.k.a. one half of fashion's ultimate power couple); Anna Dello Russo. These are just some of the instantly — and internationally — recognizable names of the street style superstars whose wardrobes we know almost better than our own; whose looks we're so used to seeing (read: stalking) on Instagram and every blog worth reading, and attempting to emulate in our own lives.
Street style at Fashion Week has, over the years, become a phenomenon in and of itself, gaining as much — if not more — attention than the runway shows themselves. But with so many people vying for sartorial attention, it takes a true gem to stand out. And while we love (and admire) the aforementioned Fashion Week veterans, we're just as excited about the equally-as-stylish but perhaps lesser-known crew stealing the scene. All hail 2015's ultimate street style queens…
