Last week, a critic referred to English actor Tom Hardy as a spoiled baby in what's become a viral Twitter rant.
It would seem that Hardy — or an extremely protective fan — has decided to speak up on his behalf in an open letter explaining what really went down that day.
In order to really appreciate the context of the letter, you have to have some background.
"I'll say it: Tom Hardy should stop doing junkets," Drew McWeeny, the journalist from HitFix, wrote on Twitter on December 18. "He's terrible at them, and he makes it impossible for anyone to do their jobs. Fuck him." The frustrated lament only became more pointedly pissed from there.
Tom Hardy could be set to play me in a movie, and I still wouldn't interview him about it. Besides, his answers would all be, "Ghbbbbygy."— DrewAtHitFix (@DrewAtHitFix) December 18, 2015
I get it, dude. Being a movie star is a burden. Thanks for making my job impossible because you're such a delicate fucking flower.— DrewAtHitFix (@DrewAtHitFix) December 18, 2015
No one HAS to do press or give interviews. But if you're going to, don't be a piece of shit about it. Thanks.— DrewAtHitFix (@DrewAtHitFix) December 18, 2015
And, yeah, I considered not saying anything. But my time is worth something, and Tom Hardy is just an actor. No more tip-toeing.— DrewAtHitFix (@DrewAtHitFix) December 18, 2015
Spoiled babies like Hardy count on the press needing access to them and staying quiet about how badly they behave. Dick move.— DrewAtHitFix (@DrewAtHitFix) December 18, 2015
So, what does Hardy think about all of that? Here's his alleged response, which was posted on TomHardy.org Tuesday. It should be noted, though, that this is an "officially unofficial" site; so it's not 100% certain the this open letter truly came from the actor himself.
Dear Drew,
Thankyou [sic] for your email offering to retract your misdirected anger. I apologise for any part of you having to wait for an interview and then not get one. The truth is we (as I was paired for all interviews that day) were unaware that ANYBODY was waiting. Or even went without a TV interview. Someone somewhere must have thought putting it on me was a lot easier than losing their journalist relations for the ongoing junkets and multiple movies that are pending. I wish I would have napped to be honest.
One note to make is that per Fox, they said they “never actually told (you) that the interview was cancelled, simply that they were running behind schedule.” They also said that “Drew chose not to wait and left. Had he stayed, he would have gotten his interview as planned.”
Fuck.. Plot thickens … Who knows what to trust my friend, but I do know the cancellation was definitely not made by myself.
Resisting the urge to dare you to say what you “rant tweeted” so publicly, to my face next time we meet, which I doubt you have the balls to do; I want to apologise regardless on behalf of those that misled the both of us. That isn’t cool. At all. Neither were your tweets. But that’s by the by.
I appreciate your apology of sorts in your emails to and fro which I am happy to openly post. Also as I hope you understand now and which you’ve made very clear in our emails back and forth, your legitimate frustration lies with those who organised the junket; who fed you and I misinformation; not me.
Again apologies for the clusterfk. And it’s knock on effect to your personal life. I appreciate it is a busy time of year for you and your time shouldn’t have been wasted. I never had any intention of causing you any inconveniences at all.
Best regards and thanks for calling me an asshole a lot
Tommy xxx
Who's the real asshole here? Honestly, that answer is a tad unclear. McWeeny's time was clearly misused, but while Hardy is often rumored to be tough to work with, it's ridiculous to think that he's running the show when it comes to time slots at press junkets.
In any case, it seems like this particular chapter of journalist-battles-movie-star has come to a close. At least, until next time Hardy and McWeeny meet in real life and sort this whole thing out.
