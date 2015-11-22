Wedding videography has come a long way from the days when someone's excited uncle would storm the venue with a giant camcorder and ask everyone for embarrassing stories about the bride and groom. (Or was that just my family?) These days, almost everyone goes for the polished, professionally edited look — which is why it's actually refreshing to see someone use an amateur. At least, we assume the Syberian Husky who filmed her owner's wedding hasn't been doing this for a living. Based on how gorgeous the results are, though, maybe she should start.
"We actually eloped, so everything was last minute, including my wedding dress," bride Addie Burnette told Refinery29 via email. The wedding took place on the top of Roan Mountain, in Tennessee, last November. "The cool thing about it is that we eloped to the same mountain where we had our first date 10 years before, and it just so happened to snow two feet that day."
Marshall Burnette posted the two-minute clip on YouTube earlier this month. "It was cold and magical," he wrote on YouTube. "Our dog, Ryder, insisted on filming the wedding video, so we let her do her thing. She took awhile to edit the footage, but we think she did a great job."
Set to "Spirit Cold" by indie folk band Tall Heights, the video follows the entire wedding, from the bride getting dressed through to the reception in a house, where the dog is frequently surrounded by snack-holding little kids. The best part, to our doggy-loving hearts, is just before the ceremony, when Ryder gets to run free through the snowy woods. You wouldn't get that from any old videographer. After a little internet sleuthing, we came up with the groom's professional site, which shows off commercials he's done, so it looks like the pup had some good coaching.
"Ryder did a pretty great job, so we'll see if she landed a career in this industry like her dad," Addie told us. "We've had several comments that she did better than most hired wedding videographers."
Word to the wise, here: Do not attempt this with dogs much shorter than Ryder, unless all dress-wearing guests have given their full consent.
OPENER IMAGE: Via YouTube.com.
