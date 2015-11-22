

Wedding videography has come a long way from the days when someone's excited uncle would storm the venue with a giant camcorder and ask everyone for embarrassing stories about the bride and groom. (Or was that just my family?) These days, almost everyone goes for the polished, professionally edited look — which is why it's actually refreshing to see someone use an amateur. At least, we assume the Syberian Husky who filmed her owner's wedding hasn't been doing this for a living. Based on how gorgeous the results are, though, maybe she should start.



"We actually eloped, so everything was last minute, including my wedding dress," bride Addie Burnette told Refinery29 via email. The wedding took place on the top of Roan Mountain, in Tennessee, last November. "The cool thing about it is that we eloped to the same mountain where we had our first date 10 years before, and it just so happened to snow two feet that day."

