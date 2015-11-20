What the Rugrats would look like as adults interests fan artists almost as mush as Disney Princesses. Overall, the consensus seems to be that is our favorite cartoon babies would grow up to look pretty cool. Like a stock photo of hip, city-dwelling twentysomethings. After all, these are toddlers who put together full-fledged heists before they can even talk. But one of the original Rugrats storyboard artists disagrees.
"The Rugrats did not all grow up to be fashion models or self-confident hipsters," artist Eric Molinsky explained in a blog post about the imagined fates of the animated characters. "Especially not Chuckie. They probably grew up to be average if not slightly lumpy looking people — just like their parents."
Molinksy has created his own sketches of what the babies would like like as adults, and there's not a hipster among them (except, maybe Chuckie with his cool striped pants).
"The Rugrats did not all grow up to be fashion models or self-confident hipsters," artist Eric Molinsky explained in a blog post about the imagined fates of the animated characters. "Especially not Chuckie. They probably grew up to be average if not slightly lumpy looking people — just like their parents."
Molinksy has created his own sketches of what the babies would like like as adults, and there's not a hipster among them (except, maybe Chuckie with his cool striped pants).
Advertisement