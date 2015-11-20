Parks & Rec Cast Members Lend Their Voices To Homeless Dogs

In the 1980s and '90s, there was this thing called video dating — this is true, you can look this up — where people would make videos that could be watched by other single people. People would typically give some sort of performance on the video, like singing or dancing or just talking about themselves. Participants could then view the videos at like, a video dating facility, and if two people each liked each other’s videos, they could meet.
This is what life was like before Tinder. The world is a strange and terrifying place.
But now some funny people — including several ex-Parks and Recreation cast members — have made similar dating videos for adorable ASPCA adoption dogs.
We embedded Aziz Ansari’s for you, but you should also check out Aubrey Plaza’s, Nick Offerman’s, and John Mulaney’s. The videos are a little cheesy but Nick Offerman as an American (emphasis his) bulldog is spot-on perfect.
The videos are part of the campaign #SmartGirlsAdopt, an initiative started by Amy Poehler and producer Meredith Walker to help drive adoptions of ASPCA animals. Their slogan is “Change the World by Being Yourself.”
We have to say that between dads and dogs, Aziz Ansari knows how to make our hearts melt.
And if you can, you should rescue a dog. They’re wonderful. Nobody loves you like a dog loves you.
