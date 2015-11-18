Overall, the interactions Jacob and Brennen have with their parents are fascinating because they don't follow the scripts normally given to parents of LGBTQ or gender-nonconforming children on TV: complete acceptance or raging bigotry. Jacob's father says he's willing to accept his child as gay, but isn't comfortable with Jacob "cross dressing." He agrees to go to Jacob's speech at North Carolina transgender pride, but says he will "put down his shades." Likewise, Brennen's mom asks for patience — and continues to call him "Kaitlyn" — but seems willing to pay for his chest binder. It's refreshing to see family reactions that fall in a more realistically gray area; these are parents who love their children, but are overwhelmed with their new identities.



The crux of the episode is best captured by the final moments with Brennen and his family. While his mother stumbles over pronouns, always correcting herself, she reveals graduation announcement cards that feature Brennen's chosen name as well as the gender-fluid flag (which Mom explains she "found on the Internet"). An epilogue-type card explains that, two weeks later, Brennen's mom is still flipping back and forth between his chosen name and his birth name. But a perfect, happily-ever-after wrap-up isn't necessary. Rather, the episode acts as an important portrait, especially during trans awareness week, of two families that are working to accept their children for who they are — and of two young adults who refuse to be anything but themselves.