We were excited when we learned we could bolster our health with other people's poop , but there was something about it that felt, well...impersonal, you know? [Ed. note: Insert "O.P.P." joke here.] Thankfully, with the arrival of personal-poop-banking service PersonalBiome , our bacterial health woes have been answered.You can now preserve your personal microbiome — the community of microbes and bacteria in the body that, among other things, helps prevent infection — from a sample of your feces, which goes on to be stored in one of a few different forms, depending on how you may need to take the microbes later on (via capsule or enema, for example). Currently, fecal transplants are mainly recommended for people afflicted with Clostridium difficile infections , and PersonalBiome says its service is best suited for those who are preparing to have surgery or antibiotic treatment, since those folks are at a higher risk of developing C. difficile.