

Not so much horrible, just so 2005, which is still very cute on a tween boy talking about his then-new movie, Zathura: A Space Adventure, which also stars a young Kristen Stewart.



In a squeaky voice, Hutcherson talks about his journey to becoming an actor with the adorable answer, "Well I've always enjoyed entertaining people since I was really young. Like 3. Way back in the day."



Hutcherson still remembers that interview, but for very different reasons. "You didn't tell me where babies come from, but you did give me a fake I.D.," he told Kimmel. "With what looked like the beard that you are now wearing."



So, did Hutcherson really try to use it? "I almost got arrested a lot of times with that," he said.



While sitting down with Kimmel, Hutcherson also did the math for just how many interviews he's done for The Hunger Games. By his calculations, for all four films — including the latest installment, Mockingjay Part 2, which hits theaters November 20 — he's done 1,680 four-minute interviews.



