iCarly star Nathan Kress is officially a married man. Yes, you read that correctly. The actor who played lovable Freddie Benson on the extremely popular Nickelodeon series that ran from 2007 to 2012 got hitched over the weekend. He's now 22 years old. His new wife is also an actress. Her name is London Elise Moore, and the two co-starred in the movie Into the Storm.



What's an iCarly star's wedding without an iCarly reunion? The rest of the gang arrived in style to celebrate Kress' nuptials. Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Sam (Jennette McCurdy), and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) all shared a car to the wedding. McCurdy documented the ride on Instagram. "Riding together to see our baby boy @nathankress get married," she wrote. They had their game faces on.

