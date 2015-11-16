iCarly star Nathan Kress is officially a married man. Yes, you read that correctly. The actor who played lovable Freddie Benson on the extremely popular Nickelodeon series that ran from 2007 to 2012 got hitched over the weekend. He's now 22 years old. His new wife is also an actress. Her name is London Elise Moore, and the two co-starred in the movie Into the Storm.
What's an iCarly star's wedding without an iCarly reunion? The rest of the gang arrived in style to celebrate Kress' nuptials. Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Sam (Jennette McCurdy), and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) all shared a car to the wedding. McCurdy documented the ride on Instagram. "Riding together to see our baby boy @nathankress get married," she wrote. They had their game faces on.
Later on at the wedding, Cosgrove, McCurdy, and Trainor let loose in the photobooth. Cosgrove shared this picture of the trio on Instgram.
Kress seemed pretty pumped about his wedding, too. He posted an exuberant tweet at 1:13 a.m. this morning calling Sunday the best day of his life. "And so begins the adventure," Kress finished the tweet. Congrats to the happy couple, and apologies to everyone who once dreamed of marrying Freddie Benson.
Woah... jumped pretty quickly up to 900k over the last few days! Since it most likely had something to do with some recent, life-changing events involving the incredible lady pictured above, I thought it would be fitting to post this one. You guys... I found her. And I'm gonna love her for the rest of my life. For better or worse ♡ PC: @steveanderica
OPENER IMAGE: Courtesy of Nickelodeon.
