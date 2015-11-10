Is the reported beef between actor Christopher Abbott and Lena Dunham now all water under the Williamsburg Bridge?
Abbott, who plays Marnie's on-off boyfriend Charlie on the first two seasons of Girls, famously left the show in 2013. At the time, Abbott told The New York Times he was looking to play more "relatable" characters. That didn't, however, stop speculation that he had fallen out with Dunham.
Now, it seems the actor has changed his tune. Abbott was originally spotted on the Girls set this summer, and an insider confirms to Page Six that he is indeed returning to the series, albeit briefly. Charlie will reportedly be back for just one episode next season, which pretty much rules out a full-on rekindled romance with Allison Williams' Marnie. Maybe he's just swinging through town to drop off some artisanal mustard?
Abbott's rep declined to confirm or comment on the report to Page Six, but that's not a no.
