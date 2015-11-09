Robin Williams' Will Could Decide The Fate Of Any Aladdin Sequels

Robin Williams will not be posthumously reprising his role as the Genie of the lamp — at least not until kids today have their own kids. Because of a provision found in the late actor's will, his voice work from Aladdin is on lockdown until 2039 — 25 years after his death. That means no matter how many unused clips The Walt Disney Company might have littering one of its mythical Disney vaults, those recordings have to stay unused.
Whispers of a return to Agrabah came from an unnamed Disney executive who hinted at the would-be plan and why the company wouldn't be pursing it. He explained to The Times of London, "When [Williams] was on form, the hyperactive motormouth we love from Good Morning Vietnam and Mrs. Doubtfire was making 30 jokes a minute. Now, because he insisted on a final say on such material, [the jokes] will remain in the vaults.”
Williams' including the measure in his will might have been fueled by more than a fear that his IMDB page would extend well beyond his death date. There may have also been a financial motivation. The Hollywood Reporter points out that voice acting done by Williams after his death could leave his widow and children with estate penalties. The vocal embargo just means Aladdin fans have more than two decades to speculate about a possible return of the animated franchise, complete with the original Genie's voice.
