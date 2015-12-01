Right, I've had enough. I want to talk to you all about guests using mobile phones / cameras at weddings. I want to...Posted by Thomas Stewart Photography on Thursday, November 5, 2015
This story was originally published on November 7, 2015.
Australian wedding photographer Thomas Stewart recently called out one of the most annoying wedding trends: people stepping into the aisle with their smartphones and/or tablets for better photos. Said Stewart, "Look at this photo. This groom had to lean out past the aisle just to see his bride approaching. Why? Because guests with their phones were in the aisle and in his way."
He goes on to say that he's going to make a big deal about telling his future clients to instruct their guests to plan on not taking photos during the wedding. He makes several compelling points why this should be what everyone does at their wedding: Guests get in the photographer's way, not to mention the bridal party's way, and proceed to take "crap" photos, subsequently ruining your memories.
"Imagine you're in the middle of your wedding ceremony," Stewart wrote. "You're elated. You decide to take a quick glance towards your guests as you're sure they're sharing these happy moments with you, possibly even shedding a tear of their own. What do you see? NO FACES AT ALL AS THEY ARE ALL HIDDEN BEHIND PHONES AND CAMERAS! I highly doubt this is the way you want to remember your wedding ceremony."
Despite the caps, he's got a point. Things are happening, but you’re not experiencing them in the moment. And in this case, you’re actually messing up the moment for someone else. Can we please extend this idea of an "unplugged" trend to sporting events, fashion shows, and concerts, as well?
