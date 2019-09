I’m alive and I’m a person. I don’t like when assholes tell me to smile, I don’t like being told to be quiet and I don’t like having to turn the other cheek because strangers on the internet could doxx me or light me up all day long because they don’t like big mean feminists. The same way I don't like to be afraid of rape and violence, because only 3% of rapists are ever convicted, because misogyny is real.Purmort's post reads like a battle cry — one that's getting louder by the moment. Nearly 2,500 Facebook users have already shared it, and the comments are rife with other women's experiences of harassment and abuse that are all too similar to Purmort's own.One responder simply writes, "it's wrong women have to feel this way," and that sums it up pretty well. It's wrong that Purmort was told to smile. It's wrong that she was attacked for voicing her frustration. It's wrong that women are so freely silenced, especially online — one of the most permissive spaces people have at their disposal. It's wrong, and we certainly don't feel like smiling