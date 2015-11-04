There's a new, very suave wizard for you to obsess over. Entertainment Weekly debuted the first look at Eddie Redmayne suited up in tweed as Newt Scamander in the Harry Potter prequel film Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.
In the image Redmayne's Scamander wields a wand and what EW describes as a "pivotal briefcase" in the Magical Congress of the United States of America. Yes, the U.S. apparently has — or at least had, considering the movie takes place in 1926 — it's own Ministry of Magic type organization. The Congress, EW reports, is housed in the famous Woolworth Building. (The Woolworth Building happens to be very close to Refinery29 headquarters. Just saying!)
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them was first introduced as a Hogwarts textbook written by Scamander. J.K. Rowling published it independently in 2001. Rowling wrote the screenplay for the film, which is being directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates. Katherine Waterston and Colin Farrell star alongside Redmayne.
Fantastic Beasts isn't due out for another year, so you'll have to wait a while to see Scamander in action. For now, just bask in Redmayne's wizard look, which includes a blue overcoat and a bow tie. Depending on who you ask, Scamander's style either takes cues from Doctor Who or is reminiscent of a Burberry campaign.
