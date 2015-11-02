7 Times Simone Biles Made Our Jaws Drop

Within the past five days, 18-year-old gymnast Simone Biles made history. At the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow, Biles became the first woman to win three gold medals, back to back, in the all-around portion. But she didn't stop there; on Sunday, Biles finished out the last day of the competition by winning her 10th gold medal at a world championship — also her 14th medal overall. Both of these are U.S. records.
The three-peat and follow-up win sparked major fandom on Twitter, as folks applauded Biles' incredible floor routine and balance beam performance. Just watch:
.@Simone_Biles just makes this look easy! #Glasgow2015 #RoadToRio #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/wHUrVHOKMt— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) October 31, 2015
This, of course, isn't the first time Biles has made our jaw drop. Here she is just randomly goofing around and warming up on a Saturday, like it's no big deal.
And then there was the time she slayed the double layout half in 2013.
This is her incredibly powerful floor routine from the 2014 World Championship Qualifications...
...which is nothing compared to her 16.3-scoring vault routine at the P&G Championships in 2015.
And her winning floor routine from Sunday is pretty much perfection: so much presence, so much sparkle, and of course, so many "how in the world did she do that?" moments.
Case in point.
You can bet we'll be seeing more of Biles in the next Olympics.
